Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington couldn’t help but smile when speaking to reporters about his season debut last night.

“It was fun. Ya, it was fun.” said a grinning Kylington. “A bonus that we got a win, but ya, it was really fun.”

Kylington’s first game since the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs came in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers in what was a 3-2 win over the Ontario Reign. Despite being out of action for so long, the 26-year-old didn’t seem too nervous heading in.

“I felt pretty relaxed,” explained Kylington. “I trust my instincts and know what I can deliver, so I just tried to trust that and have fun out there. I didn’t try to paint the picture bigger than what it is.”

It’s been quite the road travelled for Kylington, who missed the entire 2022-23 season due to mental health struggles. He returned to Calgary late this summer and was expected to participate in training camp but was ruled out shortly before it began. After taking some more time, he began skating with the Flames in early December and took the next step in his comeback last night.

Overall, it was a solid showing for Kylington. His skating remains elite, as do his offensive instincts. There were some signs of rust throughout the game, with a few miscues with the puck, but that was to be expected, given how long he has been away.

@AHLWranglers up 2-1 after 1. Solid opening period for Kylington in his first game since May 2022. Skating looks solid and a few creative passes in the offensive zone. #Flames — Colton Pankiw (@Coltonpankiw) January 12, 2024

@AHLWranglers walk away with a 3-2 win. Kylington looked a little rusty at times as you’d expect, but all in all an impressive first game. #Flames — Colton Pankiw (@Coltonpankiw) January 12, 2024

There is no real timeline for Kylington to return to the Flames at this point, as they want to continue to monitor his progress with the Wranglers for the time being. He and his teammates will be back in action tonight, taking on the Reign for the second straight night. Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT.