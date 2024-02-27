Flames risk trade deadline returns by continuing to play Hanifin and Tanev

The Calgary Flames have just four games remaining before what is expected to be a busy March 8 trade deadline.

The Flames have already made one of their expected moves, as they sent Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks during the All-Star break. Two more big trades are likely to happen between now and the deadline, as defencemen Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev are on the market.

With both players set to become UFA’s this offseason, the expectation is that both will be moved for hauls that will help shape the future of the Flames. They are two of the top defencemen available heading into the deadline, meaning that general manager Craig Conroy should net solid returns. That said, their value is fully dependent on their health.

Though still in the playoff hunt, the Flames’ management group is focused on what this team can become in the years ahead. A big part of that will be determined by what they can acquire for Hanifin and Tanev, meaning that keeping them healthy is a must. With the deadline quickly approaching, now may be the time to sit both players out of the lineup to avoid risking injury.

Players never want to come out of the lineup, and the Flames have done good by both to continue giving them regular minutes. That said, it is important to put the organization first, and sitting them out would do just that. It won’t result in them having to miss much time, as they are more than likely to be on new teams in 10 days or less.

Though Hanifin has avoided injuries for the majority of his career, the same cannot be said for Tanev. The 34-year-old plays relentlessly each and every shift, often putting his body in harm’s way for the good of his team. It is an admirable trait but has resulted in plenty of injuries throughout his 772-game career.

Based on pairings at morning skate, both will be in the lineup tonight versus the LA Kings. The Flames then have a bit of a break, as they won’t be back in action until Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. While there has been no indication they will do so, it would be wise for the Flames to consider sitting the two players after tonight until trades are completed.