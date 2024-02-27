Since arriving to the Calgary Flames in a trade this past offseason, Yegor Sharangovich has developed a tight friendship with Jonathan Huberdeau.

While the Flames have had their lines changed several times this season, Sharangovich and Huberdeau have spent plenty of time on a line together. The two, particularly as of late, have started to have some good chemistry with one another. Some of that may be a result of their bond away from the rink.

“We started building Lego together to kind of build that chemistry,” a grinning Huberdeau said to reporters. “We [built] a Ferrari, Lambo, that kind of stuff. No, but he’s just a good all-around player, can play wing, centre. He’s been good, he’s winning faceoffs and he’s playing hard. He’s a type of guy that’s easy to play with. We’ve got good chemistry on and off the ice.”

After a slow start to his Flames tenure, Sharangovich has proven to be a very good pick up for the Flames. Both his 20 goals and 38 points rank third among his teammates. He is on pace to break his career highs of 24 goals and 46 points he set in the 2021-22 season with the New Jersey Devils.

Away from the rink, Sharangovich loves building Lego sets, something the Calgary fanbase has learned as the season has progressed. In a recent game, a fan brought a Lego set to Scotiabank Saddledome and gifted it to the 25-year-old in exchange for a stick.

Someone traded Yegor Sharangovich a FULL LEGO SET for a stick during warmies 🤣🧱 pic.twitter.com/q6hqc7MX4x — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 17, 2024

Sharangovich, who was acquired in exchange for Tyler Toffoli, signed a two-year, $6.2 million extension shortly after the trade was completed. He was the first key acquisition made by general manager Craig Conroy, who is looking to retool his roster for future success. While the job is nowhere near finished, it was a great first step for the organization.