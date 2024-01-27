Flames' trade deadline plans could be decided on tonight's game

The Calgary Flames will be playing their most important game of the season tonight versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

Through the majority of the first half of the 2023-24 season, most have stuck with the belief that the Flames should be selling heading into the trade deadline. That said, that narrative had begun to change in recent weeks, as they were right in the hunt for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

A current four-game losing streak has hurt their playoff chances, as they are currently sitting seven points shy of the Nashville Predators for the final spot. A 5-2 loss versus the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday hurt. If they suffer the same result versus the Blackhawks tonight, the direction in which general manager Craig Conroy should go will be an easy one.

While there will still be 33 games on the Flames’ schedule after the All-Star break, a fifth straight loss tonight would help make it crystal clear that this roster isn’t a playoff-calibre one. It would also mark their second loss to the Blackhawks this month, a team that has been at the bottom of the standings all season.

If they able to pick up a win, it may still provide Conroy with at least some hope that his team can still find a way to sneak themselves into the postseason.

While many fans remain hopeful to see a playoff berth, selling could prove to be beneficial for the Flames’ long-term future. They have three pending UFAs in Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, and Elias Lindholm, that would all garner significant returns from teams chasing a Stanley Cup. Adding some picks and/or prospects for the three would help bolster what is already a solid piece of youthful talent in players such as Connor Zary, Matt Coronato, Jakob Pelletier, and Dustin Wolf.

The good news for the Flames when it comes to their chances of victory tonight is that Blake Coleman will be in the lineup. There was concern earlier in the day that the 32-year-old may be forced to sit out tonight with a hand injury, but despite missing morning skate he will give it a go. Puck drop in this one is set for 8:00 pm MT.