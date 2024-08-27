Matthew Tkachuk may no longer be with the Calgary Flames, but his hatred of the Edmonton Oilers is still alive and well.

Though things were a bit bitter between Tkachuk and the city of Calgary following his departure after the 2021-22 season, Flames fans found themselves rooting for the 26-year-old in the Stanley Cup Final. After defeating the Oilers, Tkachuk paid homage to his former city.

“Shoutout to my fans in Calgary, you knew I couldn’t let Edmonton win,” Tkachuk said to Sportsnet’s Kyle Bukauskas.

"Shout out to my fans in Calgary. You know I couldn't let Edmonton win." – Matthew Tkachuk pic.twitter.com/QvnasdfH4c — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2024

Tkachuk dove into that quote in a recent appearance on the Cam & Strick Podcast. He explained that immediately after the Panthers had won, he was asked to do an interview with Sportsnet.

Right away, he realized many Canadian viewers would be tuning in to what he had to say.

“I mean, I hate Edmonton, and I love the people in Calgary, so why don’t I give them a little shoutout,” Tkachuk said. “That all happened [in my head] like two seconds before. I’m like, ‘I’ve got family in Ontario, I’ve got my grandpa in Winnipeg, and I’ve got a bunch of people who I love in Calgary. Why not shout them all out.'”

Tkachuk, who is well-known not only for his elite skill but also for his ability to get under opponents’ skin, also shot at the Oilers during the Panthers’ Stanley Cup parade.

“I heard it’s 70 degrees and sunny in Edmonton, but they ain’t got no Cup,” Tkachuk said to the Panthers fans in attendance.

“I heard it’s 70 degrees and sunny in Edmonton but they ain’t got no Cup” 😭 All-time chirp and zero love lost between Matthew Tkachuk and Edmonton during the parade 💀 (via @Local10Sports) pic.twitter.com/npZ21qAiUy — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 30, 2024

While Oilers fans can’t stand Tkachuk, he deserves props for keeping a bitter rivalry between himself and the city going. He and the Panthers will play at Rogers Place on December 16, where there are sure to be plenty of boos from the crowd all night long.