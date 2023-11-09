Flames looking to target players who fit with Huberdeau: report

The Calgary Flames are looking to do everything they can to help get Jonathan Huberdeau’s career back on track.

For the second straight season, Huberdeau is struggling. The 30-year-old — who was benched for the entire third period of Tuesday’s win over the Nashville Predators — has just six points in 12 games to begin the year. While the Flames brass has to be concerned, they aren’t giving up on the highly talented winger.

Whether it be due to his unmovable contract or that they believe he can still get things figured out, Flames management is looking at ways to help Huberdeau’s game. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in his latest 32 Thoughts column, they are looking at trade targets whom they believe would work well on a line with their struggling star.

“As the Flames peruse the trade market, (and they’ve begun seeing what’s out there), they will target individuals who they believe are a fit with Huberdeau,” Friedman wrote.

One player who may be getting considered is San Jose Sharks forward Anthony Duclair. The 28-year-old was brought in this offseason by the Sharks in a trade with the Florida Panthers, and likely wouldn’t mind departing given that they have just one win through 12 games.

As streaky as Duclair has been throughout his NHL career, he showed some great chemistry playing on a line with Huberdeau when the two were Panthers teammates. In the 2021-22 season, in which Huberdeau had a career-high 115 points, Duclair also had career-highs with 31 goals and 58 points. He is in the final season of a three-year contract that carries a cap hit of $3 million, and if the Flames were able to convince the Sharks to retain some money, Duclair is a player well worth considering.

The good news for the Flames is that despite Huberdeau’s struggles, they have been playing a better team game as of late. Thanks to Tuesday’s win over the Preds, they have put together two straight victories and will look to make it three tomorrow night versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.