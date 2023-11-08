Now is the time for Flames fans to get behind Jonathan Huberdeau

Things haven’t gone well for Jonathan Huberdeau since being acquired by the Calgary Flames during the 2022 offseason.

Some will point to the eight-year, $84 million deal he signed shortly after the trade and suggest things are going great for the 30-year-old. There is no denying the positive impact money like that can have on an individual, but, as we have all heard plenty, it isn’t everything.

Before being traded to the Flames, Huberdeau was viewed as one of the best offensive talents in the NHL. In his final season with the Florida Panthers, his 115 points were tied for second in the NHL’s scoring race. Since then, things have gone downhill in a hurry.

During last night’s game versus the Nashville Predators, Ryan Huska chose to bench Huberdeau for the entirety of the third period. The star forward never appeared to complain but seemed to be visibly shaken when cameras panned to him.

Jonathan Huberdeau has yet to see the ice in the 3rd period. pic.twitter.com/peHqapqFh4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2023



His reaction in the video is tough to watch, as you can’t help but assume he is trying to figure out where his game has gone. While fans have every right to be frustrated by his lack of production, it is important to note that he shares that frustration.

What may help Huberdeau get back to his old self is having support from the Flames fan base. Failing to live up to immense pressure being placed on you has to be a lonely feeling, and his reaction on the bench last night suggested just that.

Clearly, the frustration being directed his way hasn’t helped turn his game around. Perhaps getting in his corner and trying to help build him up is something this fan base should consider. After all, it’s almost guaranteed with his contract that he will continue to be part of this Flames team for a long time moving forward.