The Calgary Flames could be without veteran Chris Tanev for the foreseeable future.

Tanev left Calgary’s 2-1 shootout loss against the Montreal Canadiens midway through the second period after being struck with the puck on the side of the head by a slap shot off the stick of forward Nick Suzuki.

The defenceman lay motionless on the ice for several moments before being helped off.

Very scary situation. Chris Tanev blocks a shot and doesn't get up. Hope and pray Tanev is ok. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/HfIxSkggfu — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) December 13, 2022

“[Tanev’s] tough, he doesn’t stay down very often,” goaltender Jacob Markstrom told media postgame. “So, when he stayed down, you’re worried. I haven’t talked to him after but hopefully, he’s okay.”

He was taken to a local hospital, where “all tests have shown negative, and he has been cleared to travel with the team back to Calgary,” according to the team.

“I told the players, ‘The toughest guy in the building is Chris Tanev, so let’s go do it for him,’” head coach Darryl Sutter said after the loss.

The 32-year-old previously missed five games earlier this season for the Flames from November 3-10.

#Flames Injury Update For Chris Tanev: Following a visit to local hospital, all tests have shown negative and he has been cleared to travel with the team back to Calgary. He will be reevaluated tomorrow. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 13, 2022

The Flames were already playing without defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (non-COVID illness) and forward Elias Lindholm (upper-body injury). Oliver Kylington (personal) also remains away from the team.

Tanev has five assists and a -1 rating in 24 games this season. He is fourth on the team in ice time, averaging 19:54 per game.

Tuesday is a scheduled off-day for Calgary, who return to game action Wednesday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome.