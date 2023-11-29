"We were quite worried": Tanev back with Flames after taking puck to face

Just two days after blocking a shot with his face, Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was back skating with his team at practice.

The 33-year-old has often been regarded as a fearless player, one who is willing to do anything in order for his team to have success. That was the case Monday night versus the Vegas Golden Knights, as he took a shot from William Karlsson off the face late in the third period.

It was a scary incident, as Tanev dropped to the ice and the referees blew the play dead immediately. To little surprise, however, he was able to get up seconds later and skate off under his own power, but he admitted after Wednesday’s practice that he was quite scared at the time.

“I’m very fortunate with this one,” Tanev said. “We were quite worried when it happened. Medical staff did a great job of lining up everything I needed to do yesterday to make sure my jaw wasn’t broken and all that stuff. Thankfully, everything came back positive.”

As scary as it was, Tanev, in typical fashion, found some humour out of the entire situation, poking fun at himself for being in that position.

“Probably not the smartest play, to do that,” said a grinning Tanev. “It was the only way I was going to get in front of the puck, because I was coming across the net from that way. When you look back at it, probably not the smartest play to do, but thankfully I just got cut.

“I’m just trying to block the shot. There’s not enough time to go, ‘okay, I’m going to go like this and slide that way.’ It happens quick. Get hit in the face once in awhile.”

Given his warrior-like mentality, Tanev has made a great impression on his teammates over the years in regards to his toughness. If anything, Monday’s incident helped him gain even more respect from his teammates, including Jacob Markstrom.

“I’ve seen it for over a decade, how selfless he is,” Markstrom said. “Every time that stuff happens, I ask him what he’s doing, and he’s like, ‘Ya, I didn’t plan that well.’ Then you ask him how he’s doing and he says he’s good. But ya, that was scary. I haven’t met a tougher human being than him in my lifetime. He’s the ultimate teammate that sacrifices with whatever it takes, and it gives the team energy.”

Thankfully, the injury wasn’t nearly as serious as it appeared it could have been. As a result, Tanev will indeed be back in the lineup tomorrow night as the Flames take on the Dallas Stars.