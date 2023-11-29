Calgary Humane Society surprises Flames with puppies after practice

The morale amongst the Calgary Flames after a practice has never been higher this season than it was on Wednesday afternoon.

After wrapping up their hour-long practice, the Flames were greeted by several puppies in their dressing room, courtesy of the Calgary Humane Society. The players all had grins going from ear to ear as they were able to interact with all the puppies presented to them.

Puppy content alert 🥰 Thanks to the @CalgaryHumane for the visit today! pic.twitter.com/ohBLunsVm5 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 29, 2023

You LOVE to see it. pic.twitter.com/KeSCmuL6db — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 29, 2023



The vibes were high in the Flames dressing room this afternoon, as they’ve been lately. After a slow start to the season, they have picked things up in the month of November and currently own a 9-10-3 record. With their most recent win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, they were able to jump past the Seattle Kraken and put themselves in a wild-card position.

The Flames will look to keep the good times rolling tomorrow night, as they are set to welcome the Dallas Stars to town. Taking on one of the best teams in the Western Conference presents a difficult task, but the Flames were able to defeat them 7-4 at the American Airlines Center last Friday.

Given all the stress that can amount in an 82-game season, it’s great to see that the Flames were able to have some fun thanks to the Calgary Humane Society showing up on Wednesday. While it may seem like a small gesture, it can certainly help create a positive distraction for some players who may need it. On top of that, it helps raise awareness for a great organization that is always looking to find new homes for these beautiful dogs.