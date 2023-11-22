Flames finding success thanks to improved play from Huberdeau and Kadri

After a slow start to the 2023-24 season, the Calgary Flames appear to be getting back on track.

It looked like a long season could be in store early on for the Flames, as they managed to pick up wins in just two of their first 10 games. Things have been turning around for them lately, however, as they have won five of their past eight outings and have recorded at least a point in their last four. With the sudden improvement, the Flames are now just two points shy of the Seattle Kraken for a wild-card spot while having two games in hand.

There are plenty of reasons for the turnaround, including the boost the entire team has gotten thanks to the play of two recent call-ups: Connor Zary and Martin Pospisil. The biggest reason, however, is Huberdeau and Kadri’s improved play.

The Flames’ two highest-paid players had ugly starts to the season, combining for just five points through eight games. Both faced plenty of criticism as a result but have begun picking up their play in a big way as of late. Coming into tonight’s game versus the Nashville Predators, Kadri finds himself with 11 points in his last 10 outings, while Huberdeau is on a three-game point streak that includes two goals and five points.

Given the Flames’ early season struggles, there was plenty of discussion about the team potentially entering a rebuild, as they have several pending UFAs that have garnered plenty of interest from other teams. While general manager Craig Conroy may still elect to trade some of those players, his urgency to do so will certainly continue to decrease should the Flames continue to pile on the wins.

The Flames will look to keep the good times rolling tonight as they take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena with puck drop set for 7 pm MT.