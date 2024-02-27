The Calgary Flames have been playing much better hockey as of late, but it hasn’t done much to help their playoff aspirations.

The Flames are currently riding a three-game winning streak, having done so in admirable fashion by defeating three of the better teams in the NHL; the Winnipeg Jets, the Boston Bruins, and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Flames have been on the outside looking in all season when it comes to the playoffs, though they have done a good job at staying in the hunt. Unfortunately, this most recent stretch of play has done little to increase their odds.

The day before beating the Jets on February 19, they found themselves sitting five points shy of the St. Louis Blues for a wild-card position. They also had the Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, and Seattle Kraken jammed in between.

Thanks to their three-game winning streak, the Flames now have 61 points on the season. But instead of the Blues, it is now the Predators who have the final wild-card spot, and the Flames continue to remain five points out.

The slight ground they have made comes from a games-in-hand perspective, as prior to their winning streak they had played one more game than the Blues. Now they hold a game in hand compared to the Predators.

The other bit of progress they have made is that they now sit ahead of the Kraken, whom they trailed by a point before beginning their streak. That said, the Wild continue to be jammed in between them and a playoff spot, as well as the Blues.

What this goes to show is that making your way up the standings at this time of the season is an extremely difficult task. All the teams in similar positions know how crucial every game is, and are bringing their best every night. By no means is it impossible for the Flames to make the playoffs, but it will be difficult. Money Puck odds are currently giving them just an 11.5 percent chance of doing so.

For now, all the Flames can do is focus on themselves. They’ll be looking to cut into their point deficit tonight as they search for their fourth-straight win against a divisional opponent in the LA Kings. Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT.