Flames sign Sonny Milano on tryout contract: report

Sonny Milano is heading to the Calgary Flames‘ training camp.

According to a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Milano will be joining the Flames roster on a professional tryout contract, more commonly known as a PTO.

Milano had 14 goals, 20 assists and a plus-minus of -9 in 66 games in 2021-22.

The Milano PTO offers the Flames some forward depth, as the veteran will be looking to compete for a spot in Calgary’s middle-six group. Milano is listed as a left wing but is likely available to play on either side, competing for a roster spot behind the likes of Jonathan Huberdeau, Andrew Mangiapane, Milan Lucic, and Jakob Pelletier.

On the right side of the ice, though, the team’s wing depth is a little lighter, with Tyler Toffoli the only current right wing listed on the team’s roster with considerable NHL experience.

Milano signed a two-year, $3.4 million contract extension in July 2020, but was released to unrestricted free agency this summer. Unable to find a fit with a guaranteed contract, the PTO offers Milano the chance to sign with another team should it not work out with Calgary.

Milano was chosen by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the 16th overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft, where he spent the first five-and-a-half seasons of his career.

In total, Milano has played seven seasons for the Blue Jackets and Ducks. He has 36 goals and 45 assists in 197 games.