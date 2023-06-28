Flames quickly sign new trade acquisition Sharangovich to $6.2 million contract

The Calgary Flames have signed recently acquired forward Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year contract extension, as per his agent Dan Milstein.

The two-year deal comes out to a total of $6.2 million, meaning it will carry an average annual value of $3.1 million.

“I’m really excited to be part of Calgary for two more years,” Sharangovich said. “It’s a really big chance to step up in my career and play better than my last couple years. I’m really excited and can’t wait to meet all the players and I can’t wait for the start of the season and to start playing in Calgary.”

The Flames acquired Sharangovich on Tuesday in a deal that saw Tyler Toffoli head to the New Jersey Devils. The 25-year-old is coming off a season in which he scored 13 goals and 30 points in 75 games. He also suited up for three playoff outings but was held pointless.

Sharangovich confirmed that he became aware that he was being traded to Calgary a day or two ahead of the deal. After reports that several players want out of Calgary, his comments to be joining the organization have to be a breath of fresh air for Flames fans.

“I’m so happy. I don’t know how to say it any other way than I’m so happy to be joining Calgary.”

While the trade may seem a little underwhelming given that Toffoli is coming off a season in which he recorded 73 points, Sharangovich is a highly skilled player in his own right. Just two seasons ago, he scored a career-high 24 goals along with 46 points, and did so while receiving very little time on the power play.

Given how much general manager Craig Conroy gave up to bring in Sharangovich, it is safe to assume he will be given plenty of opportunity to blossom in Calgary. It won’t come as a major surprise if he is able to surpass his career-high numbers set during the 2021-22 season.