Flames sign goaltender Dustin Wolf to inexpensive deal

The Calgary Flames have re-signed goaltender Dustin Wolf to a two-year contract, the team announced this afternoon on X.

The first year of the deal will be two-way, with Wolf’s NHL salary set at $850,000, while his AHL salary will be $275,000. The second year will be a one-way deal with the same $850,000 cap hit.

Wolf has turned out to be a great find for the Flames, having been selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. His stock has climbed dramatically since, as he was named the goaltender of the year in the AHL both in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Despite the great AHL success, Wolf hasn’t gotten much opportunity yet at the NHL level. That is expected to change this season, however, following the trade in mid June that saw starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom head to the New Jersey Devils.

While most expect Wolf and Dan Vladar to split the net for the Flames this coming season, the 23-year-olds contract being a two-way in the first year gives the team some flexibility. If they see fit, it provides them the option to instead go with Vladar and recently signed goaltender Devin Cooley should they feel Wolf needs more time developing in the AHL.

Wolf was able to make his NHL debut in the final game of the 2022-23 season, and wound up appearing in 17 in 2023-24. In the combined 18 games, he’s managed a 3.03 goals against average (GAA) paired with a .896 save percentage (SV%) and an 8-7-1 record.

