Flames’ Sharangovich sets single-season goals record for his country

Yegor Sharangovich has turned out to be quite an underrated pick-up for the Calgary Flames.

In his first season with the team, the 25-year-old has impressed. Sharangovich just recently recorded his team-leading 30th goal of the season in Saturday night’s 4-2 loss against the Edmonton Oilers.

It was the first time that Sharangovich had hit the 30-goal plateau, and he made some history in doing so. He now holds the record for most goals scored in an NHL season by a player from Belarus.

Yegor Sharangovich is a 30-goal scorer for the first time in his career! 🔥 📺: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/R1NaChLG20 — NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2024

The previous record-holder was long-time Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mikhail Grabovski, who scored 29 with the Leafs in the 2010-11 season.

The Belarusian single-season points record is also in sight for Sharangovich. With six games left on the Flames’ schedule, Sharangovich has 56 points, which is just two away from tying Grabovski’s record of 58.

Four of the team’s remaining games will be against teams in the basement of the NHL standings, which should give Sharangovich ample opportunity to pick up the required three points to make even more history for his country.

In terms of the record for career points for a Belarusian player in the NHL, Sharangovich still has a ways to go to catch Grabovski, who once again holds the record with 296 points throughout a 534-game career with the Leafs, Washington Capitals, and New York Islanders.

Sharangovich currently sits at 162 points in 281 NHL games and, if he can string together a few more seasons like this, could potentially pass Grabovski in a few seasons. Until then, Flames fans will be happy that he is blossoming in Calgary after a few rough seasons with the New Jersey Devils.