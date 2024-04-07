Oilers' Kane given max fine by NHL for slashing Flames player

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has been given a maximum fine of $5000 from the NHL for slashing Calgary Flames forward Dryden Hunt last night.

The slash happened in the second period of Saturday night’s Battle of Alberta finale after a seemingly innocuous play in the Oilers zone. Kane was given a minor penalty for slashing.

Edmonton’s Evander Kane has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing Calgary’s Dryden Hunt. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 7, 2024

The penalty was ill-advised for the power forward, as the Flames scored on the ensuing power play to help Calgary get back into the game. This is Kane’s second fine of the season after he was dinged $2500 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger last month.

EDM CGY G76. April 6, 2024. Yegor Sharangovich goal goal. 2-1.🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/rbqpqDcJN3 — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) April 7, 2024

Kane was also the subject of a fiery argument on the Oilers bench with linemate Corey Perry late in the second period of last night’s game. It is uncertain whether or not Kane’s bad penalty was the subject of Perry’s frustration.

EDM CGY G76. April 6, 2024. Corey Perry upset after scrum. 🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/MBup6xk3m2 — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) April 7, 2024

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch assured reporters after the game that both Kane and Perry had settled their differences and that he doesn’t expect any problems to arise from the pair moving forward.

The fine comes as Kane finally starts to get out of a long offensive slump. He scored two goals against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night, ending a 21-game slump that saw him score no goals.