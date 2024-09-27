Calgary Flames fans were forced to hold their collective breath this afternoon after learning that Nazem Kadri appeared to have suffered an injury in practice.

Several reporters who were present for the skate said on X that the 33-year-old, who led the team in scoring last season with 75 points, left the ice following a collision with Blake Coleman.

The Flames are not a very deep team heading into the 2024-25 season, which means they will need health on their side if they hope to compete. Thankfully, Kadri avoided what could have been a serious injury.

“I think we’re going to get off lucky,” head coach Ryan Huska said. “It could have been much worse.”

After a slow first season with the Flames in 2022-23, Kadri was the team’s most consistent player from start to finish in 2023-24. His 29 goals just narrowly missed what would have been his third 30-goal campaign, while his 75 points were the second-highest total of his career. More of the same is expected from the veteran this coming season.

Huska also mentioned that Matt Coronato, Martin Pospisil, and Jake Bean, who haven’t skated in the past two days, aren’t dealing with potential long-term injuries. Training staff is considering all three day-to-day.

The Flames will be back in action tomorrow night, as they are set to take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Saddledome. The two sides faced off against one another on Wednesday, with the Canucks winning 4-3 in overtime.

Tomorrow’s outing will be another one worth tuning in to, as several in the Flames’ lineup are fighting for a spot on the opening night roster. Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT.