Flames scratch Coronato and shake up forward lines

The Calgary Flames will look a bit different up front against the Colorado Avalanche.

After calling up forward Matthew Coronato and playing him on the second line during Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils, the Flames have opted to scratch the 21-year-old.

Martin Pospisil will draw back into the lineup and take Coronato’s spot in the lineup, though both the first and second line will have a different look, according to Sportsnet’s Pat Steinberg.

#Flames projected tonight in Colorado per https://t.co/dZjE7ulUnA: Zary-Lindholm-Sharangovich

Mangiapane-Kadri-Pospisil

Huberdeau-Backlund-Coleman

Greer-Ruzicka-Dube Weegar-Andersson

Hanifin-Tanev

Solovyov-Gilbert Vladar — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) December 11, 2023

Flames rookie phenom Connor Zary has been promoted to the first line with Elias Lindholm and Yegor Sharangovich. Meanwhile, on the second line, Andrew Mangipane has been moved down to play with Nazem Kadri and Pospisil.

Jonathan Huberdeau, who carries a $10 million cap hit, will continue to play on the team’s third line with captain Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman.

The moves at the top of the lineup make sense. Zary has been among the team’s best players since getting called up to the NHL at the beginning of November. He has 12 points in 17 games and has outperformed Mangiapane.

Scratching Coronato in favour of Pospisil is a bit of a curious move. While Pospisil probably should stay in the lineup, Flames forward Dillon Dube has not performed too well of late and could benefit from some time off in the press box.

Outside of those changes, the rest of the forward lines and defensive pairs remain intact.

Daniel Vladar will get the call between the pipes after Dustin Wolf posted a .896 save percentage against the Devils. The 26-year-old Vladar has a 4-3-1 record so far this season and a lifetime record of 1-2-0 in three games against the Avalanche.

The Flames should have extra motivation to seek out a win tonight as their provincial rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, recently tied them in the standings with 25 points.

Puck drop in Colorado is set for 7:30 pm MT.