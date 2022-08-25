SportsHockeyFlames

How much money every Calgary Flames player will make in 2022-23

Offside Staff
Aug 25 2022, 12:07 am
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

A new year for the Calgary Flames is right around the corner, and the franchise will have a decidedly different look when the puck drops on the 2022-23 season.

Gone are longtime franchise faces Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, and Sean Monahan. In are Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, and MacKenzie Weegar. 

The likes of depth forward Kevin Rooney and blue line bolster Nicolas Meloche have been added to the rotation, too. 

The new look has given the Flames a balanced attack, at least on the balance sheet. 

No player has a higher cap-hit than Kadri’s $7 million salary.

Jacob Markstrom clocks in at second with an even $6 million charge, and Huberdeau slots third at $5.9 million with the final season of his six-year deal — originally signed with the Florida Panthers — set to start. Andrew Managiapane, for those scoring at home, is fourth with his freshly-inked three-year deal with an average of $5.8 million. 

In terms of pure cash over the 185-day pay period, however, Markstrom is the pole-sitter. 

Markstrom is entering the richest two seasons of his six-year, $36 million contract with a base salary clocking in at a healthy $8 million per season for 2022-23 and 2023-24. His deal drops down to $3.5 million, not including bonuses, the remaining two years. 

In total, 11 players will net $4 million or more in take-home pay, and 13 will cash in at least $3.75 million. 

Only five players had signing bonuses add to the bottom line this summer, with Milan Lucic at $2.625 million, Kadri raking in $2.5 million, and Huberdeau netting $2 million.

Here’s how much money each Flames player will be making this season, sorted by total salary, with all data courtesy CapFriendly:

 Player Cap Hit  Base Salary  Bonus  Total Salary 
 Jacob Markstrom $6,000,000 $8,000,000 $8,000,000
 Nazem Kadri $7,000,000 $4,500,000 $2,500,000 $7,000,000
 Jonathan Huberdeau $5,900,000 $4,200,000 $2,000,000 $6,200,000
 Andrew Mangiapane $5,800,000 $4,800,000 $1,000,000 $5,800,000
 Mikael Backlund $5,350,000 $5,350,000 $5,350,000
 Tyler Toffoli $4,250,000 $5,125,000 $5,125,000
 Noah Hanifin $4,950,000 $4,950,000 $4,950,000
 Blake Coleman $4,900,000 $4,900,000 $4,900,000
 MacKenzie Weegar $3,250,000 $4,750,000 $4,750,000
 Rasmus Andersson $4,550,000 $4,550,000 $4,550,000
 Christopher Tanev $4,500,000 $4,500,000 $4,500,000
 Elias Lindholm $4,850,000 $3,850,000 $3,850,000
 Nikita Zadorov $3,750,000 $3,750,000 $3,750,000
 Milan Lucic $5,250,000 $875,000 $2,625,000 $3,500,000
 Oliver Kylington $2,500,000 $2,500,000 $2,500,000
 Dillon Dube $2,300,000 $2,300,000 $2,300,000
 Juuso Valimaki $1,550,000 $2,000,000 $2,000,000
 Kevin Rooney $1,300,000 $1,300,000 $1,300,000
 Nicolas Meloche $950,000 $950,000 $950,000
 Connor Mackey $912,500 $750,000 $175,000 $925,000
 Jakob Pelletier $863,333 $832,500 $832,500
 Dan Vladar $750,000 $800,000 $800,000
 Trevor Lewis $800,000 $800,000 $800,000
