A new year for the Calgary Flames is right around the corner, and the franchise will have a decidedly different look when the puck drops on the 2022-23 season.

Gone are longtime franchise faces Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, and Sean Monahan. In are Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, and MacKenzie Weegar.

The likes of depth forward Kevin Rooney and blue line bolster Nicolas Meloche have been added to the rotation, too.

The new look has given the Flames a balanced attack, at least on the balance sheet.

No player has a higher cap-hit than Kadri’s $7 million salary.

Jacob Markstrom clocks in at second with an even $6 million charge, and Huberdeau slots third at $5.9 million with the final season of his six-year deal — originally signed with the Florida Panthers — set to start. Andrew Managiapane, for those scoring at home, is fourth with his freshly-inked three-year deal with an average of $5.8 million.

In terms of pure cash over the 185-day pay period, however, Markstrom is the pole-sitter.

Markstrom is entering the richest two seasons of his six-year, $36 million contract with a base salary clocking in at a healthy $8 million per season for 2022-23 and 2023-24. His deal drops down to $3.5 million, not including bonuses, the remaining two years.

In total, 11 players will net $4 million or more in take-home pay, and 13 will cash in at least $3.75 million.

Only five players had signing bonuses add to the bottom line this summer, with Milan Lucic at $2.625 million, Kadri raking in $2.5 million, and Huberdeau netting $2 million.

Here’s how much money each Flames player will be making this season, sorted by total salary, with all data courtesy CapFriendly: