Flames announce another wave of roster cuts at training camp

With the season approaching, the Calgary Flames announced six more roster cuts during training camp on Friday.

Beginning with 18-year-old defenceman Etienne Morin, who was assigned to the Moncton Wildcats in the QMJHL, the Flames also released fellow blueliner Mikael Diotte from his amateur tryout.

We have reduced our training camp roster and now have 42 players remaining on the roster.#Flames | @GoodLifeFitness — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 29, 2023

Additionally, the team announced today that they have assigned the following players to their AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers: Parker Bell (F), Jarrod Gourley (D), and William Stromgren (F).

The team also sent down forward Brett Sutter, the Wranglers captain and son of former Flames coach Darryl Sutter.

With four goaltenders, 15 defencemen and 23 forwards remaining, the latest cuts leave Calgary with a total of 42 skaters at camp.

That means a lot more subtractions can be expected in the coming days and weeks as newly appointed head coach Ryan Huska helps shave the roster down to a finalized 23-man lineup.

The Flames, who have gone 3-1 in the month of September, have four preseason games left to play before they kick off their season at home against the Winnipeg Jets on October 11.

Puck drop for their next exhibition matchup is set for tonight as Calgary gets its first taste of this year’s battle of Alberta against the Edmonton Oilers.