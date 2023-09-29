Calgary Flames fans won’t want to hear it, but management is comfortable with the idea of sending Dustin Wolf to the AHL to begin the 2023-24 season.

After winning goaltender of the year in each of his first two AHL seasons, as well as AHL MVP in 2022-23, Flames fans have been praying to see Wolf stick in the NHL through training camp this year. However, given that he doesn’t require waivers, unlike Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar, he may wind up drawing the short end of the stick.

“The one thing about having a young goaltender is, you want him to play,” Conroy said to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. “He needs to play and not just sit on the bench and watch practice. It’s a learning experience, but you also need to get that game time. So, you know, with Dustin, he’s waivers exempt. So to be able to go down, I mean, we’re in a good position with the three goalies and you just feel like you don’t want to hurt yourself by just making a move to make a move.”

Quote and context from #Flames GM Craig Conroy on Calgary’s goaltending situation. ⬇️ Full interview drops next week on Frankly Speaking podcast, with more from coach Ryan Huska, Jonathan Huberdeau and new captain Mikael Backlund. pic.twitter.com/RlZoXp9hxP — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 28, 2023



Conroy went on to say that things can change but made it clear he thinks Wolf will start the 2023-24 season with the Calgary Wranglers. In 55 games with the Wranglers last season, the 22-year-old posted a 2.09 goals-against average along with a .932 save percentage.

Regardless of when his time comes, it is clear that Wolf is a superb talent who has a bright NHL future ahead of him. Flames fans got to see a brief glimpse of him last season as he appeared in game 82 of the 2022-23 season against the San Jose Sharks. He was his usual solid self in his first NHL start, kicking aside 23 of the 24 shots he faced in a 3-1 win.

Though Conroy made no mention of it, one thing to keep an eye on is the Tampa Bay Lightning’s goaltending situation. Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the season after undergoing back surgery, which could put them in the market for a goalie. Vladar would certainly be one of interest, and if the Flames were to move him, it would clear a path for Wolf to spend the 2023-24 campaign in the NHL.