5 right-shot defencemen the Flames could target in free agency

Playoffs might be a stretch, but the Calgary Flames want to be a competitive team this coming season and beyond.

General manager Craig Conroy has stated his desire to remain competitive throughout his current retooling process, rather than elect to strip things down and go through a full-fledged rebuild. With some of the trades he made throughout the 2023-24 season, he has some holes to fill if the plan is still to keep the Flames in the hunt.

One area that will need to be upgraded is the blue line. It took a bit hit this past season with Nikita Zadorov, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin all being traded. They currently have only five regulars under contract for 2024-25 in MacKenzie Weegar, Rasmus Andersson, Daniil Miromanov, Joel Hanley, and Brayden Pachal.

Granted, there are a few prospects they believe will push for spots such as Ilya Solovyov and Jeremie Poirier, but there will almost certainly need to be another defenceman or two added to the roster. Here are a few right handed ones who are set to become available in free agency this summer that could match the Flames’ needs.

Chris Tanev

2023-24 stats: 75 GP, 2 G, 17 A, 19 PTS

Last contract: $4.5 million AAV

One right-shot option that is likely to hit the market is a very familiar face in Chris Tanev. The 34-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Flames as a free agent in 2020, and became a fan favourite in Calgary over the last four years.

Tanev wound up being traded to the Dallas Stars at this year’s trade deadline, with many fans hoping he would come back in the summer. He may prefer to instead latch on with a contender, but if not, the Flames would certainly love to have him back.

Tyson Barrie

2023-24 stats: 41 GP, 1 G, 14 A, 15 PTS

Last contract: $4.5 million AAV

There were whispers that the Flames were considering going after Tyson Barrie ahead of the trade deadline, but nothing came to fruition. Now that the 32-year-old will be up for grabs in free agency this summer, they may take another crack at him.

Barrie is a player who certainly has his flaws but has proven in the past that he can be a solid offensive producer on the back end. His most recent tenure with the Nashville Predators didn’t go at all how he had hoped, which should make him cheap. He could not only help out a Flames power play unit that struggled in 2023-24 but also be flipped at the deadline for future assets.

Troy Stecher

2023-24 stats: 54 GP, 1 G, 6 A, 7 PTS

Last contract: $1.1 million AAV

At this time last season, Flames fans were debating whether or not to re-sign Troy Stecher. The now 30-year-old was acquired at the deadline during the 2022-23 season in a deal with the Arizona Coyotes. Despite there not being much excitement at the time, he wound up impressing, scoring three goals and seven points in just 20 games as a Flame.

Stecher was once again moved at this year’s trade deadline, this time to the Edmonton Oilers. He struggled to get playing time before undergoing season-ending surgery last week but has proven himself to be a good sixth defenceman throughout his 494-game career. He would serve as a solid stopgap for the Flames next season.

Justin Schultz

2023-24 stats: 70 GP, 7 G, 19 A, 26 PTS

Last contract: $3 million AAV

Another defenceman set to become available who, like Barrie, could help the Flames powerplay is Justin Schultz. While signing a 33-year-old may not seem logical, Conroy has been adamant that he wants to keep the team competitive, and adding a player like Schultz would help with that.

Despite his modest totals this past season, Schultz has plenty of offensive skill and wouldn’t be demanding a big contract at this point in his career. He is another option that could be signed this summer and flipped at the trade deadline.

Matt Dumba

2023-24 stats: 76 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 10 PTS

Last contract: $3.9 million AAV

The past few seasons haven’t been kind for Matt Dumba, who was considered a solid top-four defenceman not too long ago. The 29-year-old was forced to wait until August to sign a contract last summer but still got a solid $3.9 million salary from the Arizona Coyotes.

Dumba was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the deadline and suited up for all five playoff games against the Florida Panthers. He may not be what he once was, but he provides a physical element like few other blueliners around the league.