Longtime play-by-play announcer Rick Ball will no longer be calling games for the Calgary Flames.

Ball has spent the last 10 seasons as the television play-by-play announcer for the Flames on Sportsnet. Today, it was announced that he will be taking over the play-by-play role for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Thank you, Rick, for sharing your immense talent and providing a distinct voice for Flames fans and all of Canada for more than a decade. We wish you all best! https://t.co/uSuWSKdZHz — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) June 6, 2024

Ball will join Darren Pang in the Blackhawks broadcast booth for the 2024-25 season. They’ll be working for Chicago Sports Network, which is the new television home of the Blackhawks.

“We are delighted to have Rick join the Blackhawks broadcast booth alongside Darren Pang as we begin this exciting new chapter in Blackhawks television with our new broadcast venture, Chicago Sports Network,” said president of business operations Jaime Faulkner. “An established voice in the hockey world, Rick brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our broadcasts. Coupled with Darren’s exceptional energy and expertise, we believe we are providing Blackhawks fans with the best in-home watching experience in the NHL.”

Ball’s voice has become a staple of Flames hockey, as he was absolutely beloved by the entire fan base. To say today’s news was disappointing for them would be a major understatement.

I understand this is great for Rick. But this feels like a punch in the gut were losing one of our stars again. — GodaOfFlames (@FlamesGoda) June 6, 2024

Don’t let him leave Ryan, he’s ours!! 😢 — C of Red Central (@CofRedCentral) June 6, 2024

Ugh what??? This is awful! Rick ball is one of the best broadcasters period. — Rasputin (@Flanksweed) June 6, 2024

this one hurts, Rick is awesome, going to be very hard to replace… — Giant Blüe Ring (@GiantBlueRing) June 6, 2024

Nooooooooo! Not Rick!!!! He’s the best play by play guy in the league. He will be missed dearly! — Keegan Woodhouse (@WoodhouseKeegan) June 6, 2024

Some of Ball’s Sportsnet colleagues have also expressed their disappointment over the news, but are also very happy for him to get this great new opportunity.

Lotta games. Lotta miles. Lotta laughs. Here’s to one of THE best. It’s been a privilege, Rick. Best of luck in Chicago my friend. Gonna miss ya more than you know. #TheMusicalGuest ⁦@NHLBlackhawks⁩ pic.twitter.com/ivufPyW0RO — Ryan Leslie (@ryanlesliemedia) June 6, 2024

Cheers to one of the best people in the business, Rick Ball, the new TV voice of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Steak houses & sommeliers across Calgary will be devastated, as is our Sportsnet family.

But we’re all thrilled for ya pal.

Will miss that smile and those Tommy Bahama shirts. pic.twitter.com/ND6X4EaVza — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) June 6, 2024

With the news, Sportsnet will now be in search of a new play-by-play voice for the Flames. There are many great talents to choose from, though there is no denying that whoever lands the gig will have some big shoes to fill.