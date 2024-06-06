SportsHockeyFlames

Flames need new play-by-play announcer as Rick Ball departs for American gig

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Jun 6 2024, 6:12 pm
Flames need new play-by-play announcer as Rick Ball departs for American gig
Sportsnet

Longtime play-by-play announcer Rick Ball will no longer be calling games for the Calgary Flames.

Ball has spent the last 10 seasons as the television play-by-play announcer for the Flames on Sportsnet. Today, it was announced that he will be taking over the play-by-play role for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ball will join Darren Pang in the Blackhawks broadcast booth for the 2024-25 season. They’ll be working for Chicago Sports Network, which is the new television home of the Blackhawks.

“We are delighted to have Rick join the Blackhawks broadcast booth alongside Darren Pang as we begin this exciting new chapter in Blackhawks television with our new broadcast venture, Chicago Sports Network,” said president of business operations Jaime Faulkner. “An established voice in the hockey world, Rick brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our broadcasts. Coupled with Darren’s exceptional energy and expertise, we believe we are providing Blackhawks fans with the best in-home watching experience in the NHL.”

Ball’s voice has become a staple of Flames hockey, as he was absolutely beloved by the entire fan base. To say today’s news was disappointing for them would be a major understatement.

Some of Ball’s Sportsnet colleagues have also expressed their disappointment over the news, but are also very happy for him to get this great new opportunity.

With the news, Sportsnet will now be in search of a new play-by-play voice for the Flames. There are many great talents to choose from, though there is no denying that whoever lands the gig will have some big shoes to fill.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop