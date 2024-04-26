Calgary Flames games will be broadcast on Sportsnet for the next 11 years

The Calgary Flames and Sportsnet will remain partnered through 2035.

It was announced this morning that the two sides have agreed to an 11-year extension, meaning Sportsnet will continue as the team’s exclusive regional broadcasting partner. Sportsnet has served as the home of the Flames’ regional broadcasts since 1998.

The #Flames and @Sportsnet are proud to announce an 11-year broadcast partnership extension! Flames regional broadcasts will remain on Sportsnet through 2035 🔥 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 26, 2024

“Sportsnet has been providing Flames fans with the very best content and coverage of our team for many years and we are thrilled to extend our broadcast relationship for eleven more,” said Flames president and CEO John Bean. “Our partners at Sportsnet know the game and are as passionate about hockey and the Flames as our fans. We are proud to have a broadcast partner that is so committed to our brand and presenting Flames hockey to our loyal fans.”

By all accounts, both sides are thrilled to have reached this lengthy agreement.

“The Calgary Flames have been an important part of our Sportsnet’s programming for 25 years and we look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come,” said Sportsnet president Greg Sansone. “A big thank you to Flames chairman Murray Edwards, team president John Bean, and everyone throughout the organization for trusting us to be the destination for Calgary hockey fans.”

Under Rogers, Sportsnet has had exclusive rights to all NHL games in Canada. That will soon change, however, as Amazon retained rights to broadcasts for Monday Night Hockey beginning next season. While that will result in some unaccustomed changes, Flames fans will mainly be able to tune in and watch games the same way they have for the past 26 years.