Flames recall defenceman Ilya Solovyov from the Wranglers

The Calgary Flames have recalled defenceman Ilya Solovyov from the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL.

Many thought that Solovyov may have earned himself a spot with the Flames out of training camp, as he impressed in the exhibition games he dressed for. Instead, the Flames chose to keep Dennis Gilbert over him, resulting in him heading back to the Wranglers.

While not an offensive defenceman, Solovyov has contributed a goal and an assist through four games with the Wranglers this season. That said, the 23-year-old defenceman is known for his excellent shutdown ability, something Flames fans quickly became aware of when watching him throughout the preseason.

This move is likely being made due to Rasmus Andersson’s suspension. The 26-year-old was handed four games after a high hit delivered to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine and has served just two so far.

While Solovyov won’t have nearly the same impact as Andersson, his presence in the room could help create a spark that this Flames team desperately needs. They have not only dropped three straight after their latest loss to the New York Rangers, but have just one win through their last five outings. As a result of their recent struggles, they sit with a disappointing 2-4-1 record through seven games.

Though nothing has been announced as of yet, there is a chance that Solovyov is in the lineup tonight versus the St. Louis Blues. This is one of the main reasons that having the Flames AHL affiliate relocate to Calgary was so important, as players being called up are available much quicker than they were when the team was located on Stockton.

If Solovyov does indeed suit up tonight, it will mark the first game of his NHL career. It is an extremely impressive feat for a player who was not only passed over in his first two years of draft eligibility, but was a seventh-round selection in 2020.