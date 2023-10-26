Flames shouldn't be in a rush to extend Noah Hanifin

Why exactly is it that the Calgary Flames appear to be dead set on signing Noah Hanifin to a contract extension?

Through his first five full seasons as a Flame, Hanifin has had some frustrating moments but overall, has been a very reliable top-four defenceman. At 26 years old, he is a player many teams in the league would be trying to lock up long-term. Based on several reports, the Flames are attempting to do just that, though many are hesitant on whether doing so is the right decision.

When the Flames hired general manager Craig Conroy, many thought this organization may be headed for a rebuild. Given last season’s struggles, it didn’t seem to be the worst route to go, especially given the fact they had so many veterans entering the final year of their contracts.

Conroy has chosen to go down a different path, however, signalled by the extension given to Mikael Backlund during training camp. Along with the latest Hanifin discussions, it is also believed they are trying to work out an extension with Elias Lindholm.

Had this core had recent success, you could understand why Conroy would want to get them all signed to extensions. However, with last season being a complete disaster, and this one starting as ugly as it has, it seems puzzling that getting these players locked up is such a high priority. If they aren’t helping contribute to winning results, is locking them in long term the best path forward?

In a perfect world, Conroy would remain patient and see how the first few months of the season play out before committing to extensions with any of his pending free agents. To his defence, however, the players themselves would likely want clarity sooner than that, which admittedly puts the Flames GM in a tough position.

While the players have the ultimate say, it seems that Conroy and his staff want to stick with this group beyond this season. The best case scenario for this team, assuming that is the case, is that they can turn things around after a slow start. If they can get back to winning games consistently as they did two seasons ago, the mood in Calgary will be much different if extensions are signed. But if the losses continue, you can expect both a frustrated and puzzled fan base.