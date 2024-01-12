Rowdy Flames dads celebrate with their sons and it's so heartwarming

The Calgary Flames had an extra cheering section in last night’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes.

On the first of what is a mini two-game road trip, the Flames had their dads accompany them to watch the team take on the Coyotes at Mullett Arena. They didn’t disappoint, as they had arguably their best game of the season with a 6-2 victory, much to the enjoyment of their fathers.

Everyone is fired up 😤 pic.twitter.com/0c2lHZrJdn — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 12, 2024



“Great start tonight,” head coach Ryan Huska told his team afterward. “You guys came ready to play tonight, probably because of the dads.”

One Flame in particular who shined bright in front of the dads was Yegor Sharangovich. The 25-year-old, who has been on fire over the last two months, was able to score his first hat trick of the season, giving him 17 goals on the year.

Dad Cam: loving Sharky’s hat trick 🧢 pic.twitter.com/YGDzXqNJsr — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 12, 2024

Flames leading scorer Blake Coleman was also fantastic, registering two goals and an assist to give him five points over his last two games. He now has 18 goals and 35 points in what is shaping up to be a career year.



This marked the second straight six-goal outing for the Flames, as they defeated the Ottawa Senators by a 6-3 final on Tuesday. With wins in back-to-back games, they are just two points shy of the Nashville Predators for a wild-card spot.

The Flames will have the day off today to spend with their dads, which they’ll be able to do in Las Vegas. Tomorrow night, they will take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena to wrap up their road trip, with puck drop set for 8 pm MT.