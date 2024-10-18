Rasmus Andersson seems to have a new goal celebration, and Calgary Flames fans hope to see it often this season.

Andersson has two goals in 2024-25, the first of which came in the Flames’ season opener versus the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Fans quickly noticed the Swedish defenceman giving a lengthy stare to a Canucks fan seated in the front row.



This generated some laughs from the Flames fanbase but was thought to be a one-off. As it turns out, however, that’s not the case.

Less than a week later, Andersson put home his second of the season on a beautiful individual effort versus the Edmonton Oilers. Once again, he stared into the front row of the crowd, this time at Rogers Place.

The stare down celly 😤 pic.twitter.com/8wFmwv5aiO — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 14, 2024



Fans began talking about it on social media afterward, and it’s quickly picked up steam since.

“I did it when I got my 100th point in Vancouver a couple years ago and it comes out now and then,” Andersson said to Sportsnet’s Eric Francis.

Andersson also explained that it’s his way of getting the fans involved, and he takes pleasure in the fact that they don’t seem to know how to react to it. Perhaps the more he does it, the more opposing fans will be ready to respond.

One thing is for sure: Flames faithful is certainly hoping to see it on a more regular basis.

Love the interaction with the fans! — allan williamson (@allanwi24672395) October 14, 2024

Best celly in hockey! Death stare! — Ashley Munro (@AshleyMunro86) October 14, 2024

The stare down is here to stay lol — 𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒌𝒆 (@blakec1414) October 14, 2024

The stare down celly is tough 🔥 — Kof. 🅴 (@koficrisp) October 14, 2024

Definition of Aura. — Jalil🔥 (@jalilrFerary) October 14, 2024

I Love this .. I hope he does it every goal! — DaYanks (@Da_Yanks) October 14, 2024

Love it when Ras does that 😄 — Phil (@pouvrephil) October 14, 2024

Andersson scored 11 goals in 2022-23 and another nine last campaign, meaning fans should get to see it at least a few more times this season. The next opportunity for it to happen will be tomorrow night, as the Flames are on the road to take on the Seattle Kraken.