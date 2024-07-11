3 Flames who can hit major milestones next season

Though the 2024-25 season could prove to be difficult at times for the Calgary Flames, there are some big moments to look forward to.

There are a number of players on the Flames’ current roster who are set to hit some big milestones this season in a number of different categories. Here are three that are likely to be hit.

Backlund nearing 1,000 games

The biggest reachable milestone of any Flames player this upcoming season belongs to Mikael Backlund. The 35-year-old is just 10 games away from 1,000 in his career. All 990 thus far have come in a Flames uniform.

If he isn’t forced to miss any time early into the season, Backlund will hit the milestone on the road on Wednesday, October 30 in a game against the Utah Hockey Club. The Flames’ next home game will be on Friday, November 1, where he will be honoured at the Saddledome.

Huberdeau closing in on 500 assists

Though things haven’t gone the way Jonathan Huberdeau had hoped since joining the Flames, it doesn’t take away from the outstanding career he has had. The 31-year-old is just five assists shy of 500 in his career, a number he should have no problem hitting early into the season.



Huberdeau has played 830 games in the NHL split between the Florida Panthers and the Flames. During that time, he has racked up an impressive 720 points. Perhaps being so close to the big achievement will help provide some extra motivation to get him back to the dominant player he was for many years in Florida.

Kadri could reach 300 goals

After a so-so first season with the Flames, Nazem Kadri was their best player from start to finish in 2023-24. The 33-year-old managed 33 goals while registering the second-highest point total of his career with 75.



Thanks to his 29 goals, Kadri is now just 28 away from 300 in his career. He’s hit the 28-goal mark four times in his career and will be in a good spot to do it this season. The Flames don’t have a ton of offensive weapons on their roster, meaning he will be given all sorts of opportunities to try and fill the back of the net.