Flames claim they had "no knowledge" of Dube's sexual assault charge

The Calgary Flames have released a statement regarding Dillon Dube.

Three days before five players from Canada’s team at the 2018 World Junior Championship were told to surrender to police in London, Ontario, Dube was granted mental health leave by the Calgary Flames. Dube has since been charged with sexual assault.

Since then, there has been an outcry from fans, angry that Dube’s leave from the team was described as “mental health” given the seriousness of the crime he has been accused of.

In the statement, the Flames said they had “no knowledge” of the pending charges at the time they granted his indefinite leave of absence.

“We have now become aware of the charge of sexual assault that has been laid against Dillon Dube,” the team announced. “We take this matter very seriously. Because the matter is now pending legal proceedings, we will have no further comment at this time.

“We had no knowledge of pending charges at the time Dillon’s request for a leave of absence was granted.”