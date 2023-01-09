When a skate cut Evander Kane’s wrist and sent him to hospital, it was a scary moment for the Edmonton Oilers star.

It was also supposed to keep him out for three to four months.

That was November 8, when Kane was rushed to hospital with a lacerated wrist.

But just two months later, Kane is way ahead of schedule, and could reportedly return as soon as 12 days from now.

Kane returned to practice with his Oilers teammates last week, with GM Ken Holland telling ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski the power forward could play in the “final two or three games” before the All-Star break. Edmonton is scheduled to play in Vancouver on January 21, and at home to Columbus (January 25) and Chicago (January 28) before getting a nine-day break.

“He told me from Day 1 he’s a quick healer,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft told reporters last week. “If you looked at his arm, you could barely tell anything occurred to it. I think it’s just a matter of letting things heal from the inside, just given the nature of that injury.”

In a social media post the day after suffering the injury, Kane said he was “still in a little bit of shock.” He thanked the Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning training staff, as well as the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help him.

“Without all of you, I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m sincerely grateful,” said Kane. “I won’t be back next game, but I will be back and I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates and in front of our great fans.”