Flames anthem singer rocks Pride Tape on microphone

Days after Travis Dermott chose to use Pride Tape in a game versus the Anaheim Ducks, an employee of the Calgary Flames decided to join forces with him.

While it wasn’t a player who chose to rock Pride Tape like Dermott, it was instead the Flames’ anthem singer, Michela Sheedy. Sheedy, who has been one of the Flames’ main anthem singers for several seasons alongside George Canyon, came onto the ice yesterday with Pride Tape on part of her microphone.



Sheedy’s thoughtful gesture received plenty of positive responses. After having some time to look through them, she sent out another message on X this morning, letting fans know that hockey is indeed for everyone.

“You belong here,” Sheedy tweeted. “I stand with you. I’ll fight for you. Thank you to the NHL for overturning the ban on Pride Tape. I think it looked great on the ice and we all look flashier while sporting rainbows anyways. GO FLAMES GO.”

Prior to the 2023-24 season getting underway, the NHL enforced a rule that would prohibit players from wearing Pride Tape in games and practices. As you can expect, there was significant backlash at this decision, though it wasn’t reversed until Dermott chose to defy the rule versus the Ducks.

The NHL chose to go back on their ban and reversed the ruling, meaning players will once again have the right to use pride tape should they wish to do so. As of yet, no other players have been spotted using it during games, but with both Dermott and now Sheedy stepping up, it will be interesting to see if there are some others around the league who follow suit.