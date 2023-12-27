The Calgary Flames may only have one of their prospects participating in this year’s IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden, but he’s already standing out.

Representing Slovakia, forward Samuel Honzek, the Flames’ 2023 first-round pick, has been stellar over two games, netting three points.

During Tuesday’s opening bout against Czechia, the alternate captain capitalized on a rebound early in the third period. The powerplay goal gave Slovakia a 3-1 lead and ended up being the game-winner.

Honzek also had a hand in setting up the game’s eighth and final goal.

The six-foot-four winger capped the game with a plus-3 rating.

Samuel Honzek (#Flames) gets to the loose puck first and Slovakia takes a 3-1 lead! #2024IIHFWorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/5iM47Zqrll — Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) December 26, 2023

Honzek found success in front of the net once again, netting the first goal of Wednesday’s 3-0 win against Switzerland.

He could’ve brought his tournament total to three with a shorthanded penalty shot opportunity in the same game, but Honzek couldn’t seal the deal against Swiss goalie Alessio Beglieri.

Samuel Honzek was awarded a shorthanded penalty shot, but couldn't convert his second goal of the game with it. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/plAMCRI14M — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 27, 2023

Nevertheless, the 19-year-old has looked solid in his third World Juniors appearance.

Along with scoring two game-winners in two days, Honzek has also logged six shots and has been on the ice for six of Slovakia’s nine goals. Better yet, the Vancouver Giants captain has not been on the ice for a single goal against.

As for his team, now riding a 2-0 record, Slovakia has emerged as real gold medal contenders this year, with the likes of Honzek, Filip Mesar, and Servac Petrovsky leading the tournament in scoring.

The Slovaks’ last World Juniors medal was a bronze back in 2015.

Looking to keep their win streak alive, they’ll take on Norway this Friday at 4 am MST.