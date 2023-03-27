Flames unveil their first-ever Pride Night jersey with redesigned logo

The Calgary Flames unveiled their first-ever Pride Night jersey for tomorrow’s home game against the Los Angeles Kings, and they’re already a hit on social media.

Designed by local artist Megan Parker, the jerseys will be worn by Flames players during warmup ahead of the game.

We’re proud to reveal our 2023 Pride Night jersey, designed by local artist Megan Parker! We’ll be wearing these amazing jerseys during warm-ups ahead of our Mar. 28 game vs. LA 🌈 They will be signed and auctioned off in support of the CSEC Inclusion Program! pic.twitter.com/8dTmdo6gmX — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 27, 2023

The players will sign the jerseys and they will be auctioned off in support of the CSEC Inclusion Program.

“The logos and pattern inside the numbers were designed by a local artist from the LGBTQ2+ community, Megan Parker,” the Flames said about the redesigned logo. “The pattern has incorporated flora and fauna from the Alberta prairies and foothills and arranged them all in a soft and inviting pattern, loosely based on the same colour pattern as the pride flag.”

The details are perfection 🌈 pic.twitter.com/TiIXqXDT4v — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 27, 2023

Social media isn’t always kind to jerseys but the reviews on this one are almost unanimously positive.

Pls tell me this is going on a sweater or other merch 🤞🏻 this is stunning 😍 — Annie (@ae_drinnan) March 27, 2023

Not exaggerating this is one of the best designs I’ve ever seen — SZ (@_flaming_c) March 27, 2023

Pride Nights in other cities have come under a lot of criticism lately with players refusing to wear Pride jerseys and some teams bailing on them altogether.

Flames coach Darryl Sutter said all of his players will wear Calgary’s special jersey.

This has really hit home for many people.