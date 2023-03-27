SportsHockeyFlames

Flames unveil their first-ever Pride Night jersey with redesigned logo

The Calgary Flames unveiled their first-ever Pride Night jersey for tomorrow’s home game against the Los Angeles Kings, and they’re already a hit on social media.

Designed by local artist Megan Parker, the jerseys will be worn by Flames players during warmup ahead of the game.

The players will sign the jerseys and they will be auctioned off in support of the CSEC Inclusion Program.

“The logos and pattern inside the numbers were designed by a local artist from the LGBTQ2+ community, Megan Parker,” the Flames said about the redesigned logo. “The pattern has incorporated flora and fauna from the Alberta prairies and foothills and arranged them all in a soft and inviting pattern, loosely based on the same colour pattern as the pride flag.”

Social media isn’t always kind to jerseys but the reviews on this one are almost unanimously positive.

Pride Nights in other cities have come under a lot of criticism lately with players refusing to wear Pride jerseys and some teams bailing on them altogether.

Flames coach Darryl Sutter said all of his players will wear Calgary’s special jersey.

This has really hit home for many people.

