Flames first-rounder not going to college because of poor grades

One of the Calgary Flames’ first-round picks from their 2024 draft class will be finding a new place to play.

Reports have surfaced this afternoon that Matvei Gridin, who was selected 28th overall by the Flames, will not be playing for the University of Michigan next season because his grades were not good enough.

Connor Earegood with The Hockey News had the first report.

Can confirm that #Flames 1st rounder Matvei Gridin is not coming to Michigan. The decision was made a month ago based on academic reasons. So, expect him to sign with Val-d'Or. — Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) July 3, 2024

The 18-year-old Russian forward has already spent the last two seasons playing in North America for the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks. Earlier in the season, Gridin posted on his social media that he had committed to the University of Michigan for the 2024-25 season, something that will no longer be happening.

This means that Gridin will most likely head to the QMJHL for the upcoming season, where his rights are held by the Val-d’Or Foreurs after they drafted him first overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler says that Val-d’Or is looking to trade those rights with the Rimouski Oceanic as the favourites to land the Flames prospect.

I can confirm @ConnorEaregood’s report re: Gridin no longer going to Michigan. Grades weren’t where they needed to be. Val-d’Or looking to trade him once camp opens, again I’m told to Rimouski (unless it falls apart between then and now). — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) July 3, 2024

It’s not exactly clear how bad Gridin’s grades were, but they were poor enough to prevent him from joining the NCAA next season, which isn’t a great sign. If he makes the move to the QMHJL, that will make it seven of the 10 draft picks from this year’s class that will be playing in the CHL for the upcoming season.

Gridin is coming off a monster year in the USHL, where he scored 38 goals and 83 points in 60 games. A move to Rimouski will guarantee him a shot at the Memorial Cup, as the team will host the event.