Flames unveil plans for Miikka Kiprusoff's jersey retirement night

The Calgary Flames have announced that Miikka Kiprusoff’s jersey retirement night will take place in less than a month.

Before the 2023-24 season, it was revealed that Kiprusoff’s No. 34 was going to be raised to the rafters in the Scotiabank Saddledome, though an official date hadn’t been set. That is no longer the case, as it was announced today that it will take place on March 2, before a game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

March. 2, 2024, 34 heads to the rafters 🔥



“The Calgary Flames are thrilled to announce event details for Miikka Kiprusoff’s Jersey Retirement presented by Michelob Ultra, as his number 34 is raised to the rafters at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, March 2, when the Flames play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins,” the Flames released in a statement.

“The Scotiabank Saddledome will open its doors to fans at 5:30 pm with the ceremony beginning on the ice at 6:20 pm. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins will conduct their standard player warmup, with game time set for 8 pm,” the statement continues.

“The ceremony will feature special appearances by Calgary Flames Alumni, Hockey Hall of Fame trophies from Miikka’s career, a video tribute, and a thank you from Miikka Kiprusoff. The ceremony will conclude with his number 34 heading to the rafters to join Lanny McDonald, Jarome Iginla and Mike Vernon as retired numbers for the Calgary Flames, along with honoured members and Hockey Hall of Famers Joe Nieuwendyk and Al MacInnis.”

Though Kiprusoff’s NHL career began with the San Jose Sharks, it wasn’t until he was traded to the Flames that he found his stride. The Finnish goaltender suited up for 576 games in a Flames uniform, during which time he won a Vezina Trophy, and finished as a top-three finalist on two other occasions.

Kiprusoff was acquired by the Flames during the 2003-04 season and immediately saw his career take off. He went on to record a 1.70 goals against average (GAA) along with a .933 save percentage (SV%) in 38 games that season, leading them all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

Despite falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a series that went the distance, it was clear that the Flames had found their franchise goalie. He went on to play eight more seasons before announcing his retirement after the 2012-13 campaign.