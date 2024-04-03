Flames could be eliminated from playoff contention tomorrow night

Though they are still mathematically alive, it is clear that the Calgary Flames won’t be participating in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The question is, when will they officially be eliminated?

They have already faced a few potential elimination scenarios over the past week, but have managed to fight them off thanks to a few wins and some good out-of-town scoreboard results. With the 2023-24 season getting closer to its end date, however, their mathematical elimination is nearing.

The Flames fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 5-3 final last night, dropping their record to 34-35-5 for 73 points. They have just eight games remaining on their schedule, giving them a maximum point total of 89 should they win out to finish the season.

The only team left in a playoff spot is the LA Kings, who sit in the final wild-card spot with a 38-25-11 record for 87 points. The Kings are in action tonight versus the Seattle Kraken, who also sit well outside the playoff picture.

If the Kings are able to pick up two points tonight, they will have 89 points on the season. That would mean that in order for the Flames to avoid mathematical elimination heading into Friday, they would need a win tomorrow night in their game versus the Winnipeg Jets. If the Kings win tonight and the Flames lose tomorrow in any fashion, they will officially be eliminated from postseason contention.

That said, if the Kings lose tonight, it still remains possible a Flames loss could result in elimination tomorrow evening, as the Kings will also be back in action tomorrow night against the lowly San Jose Sharks. If they pick up wins tonight and tomorrow, the Flames will be eliminated regardless of their outcome versus the Jets.

Though the Flames were on the outside looking in all season long when it came to the playoffs, they managed to stay in the hunt for a long period of time. That has changed recently, as losing both Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin via trade has proven to be too big a loss to overcome. They have won just four of their past 13 games, which has essentially put the nail in the coffin.

The silver lining for the Flames’ recent struggles is that they are increasing their odds of receiving a high first-round pick in the upcoming draft. They currently have a 54.4% chance to select eighth overall, where plenty of great prospects are expected to be up for grabs. The most talked about prospect in Calgary right now is Tij Iginla, the son of longtime Flames captain Jarome. The 17-year-old is currently projected to go 11th overall as per Sportsnet’s latest draft rankings.