Calgary Flames could be eliminated from playoffs as soon as Monday

The 2023-24 season has been a frustrating one more often than not for the Calgary Flames, making it of little surprise that their playoff aspirations are hanging on by a thread.

The Flames currently find themselves in a five-game losing streak and have struggled to remain competitive since the losses of Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin on their back end. They own a 33-34-5 record and are 16 points shy of a playoff spot.

With ten games remaining in the season, the most points the Flames can end up with is 91. That is fewer than the Vancouver Canucks (98) and the Edmonton Oilers (92) have, meaning they won’t catch either divisional opponent. The third-placed Vegas Golden Knights sit at 88, while the LA Kings occupy the second wild-card spot with 87.

Ironically enough, the Flames are facing off against the Kings tonight. If they lose in regulation, the most points they would be able to reach is 89. A Golden Knights win this afternoon against the Minnesota Wild would put them at 91 points, putting them out of reach for the Flames.

If the Flames are to lose in regulation tonight, the Kings would be sitting with 89 points. That would mean that the Flames would have to win the final nine games remaining on their schedule, and the Kings would have to go without a point in their nine remaining outings.

Regardless of how this plays out, it is pretty evident that we won’t be seeing playoff hockey in Calgary this season. That said, if they want to give this fan base any hope and excitement that a miracle can happen, they will need to pick up a win tonight over the Kings. Puck drop at the Saddledome is set for 8:00 pm MT.