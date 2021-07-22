Heartbroken Flames fans react to seeing Giordano in Seattle Kraken jersey

Flames fans weren’t the only ones cringing when they saw Mark Giordano in a Seattle Kraken uniform.

Calgary forward Johnny Gaudreau posted a series of photos to social media reacting to Giordano being picked up by the Kraken in the NHL expansion draft.

Johnny Gaudreau not happy about seeing Mark Giordano in a #SeaKraken jersey pic.twitter.com/919NbU4GOs — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) July 22, 2021

Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk shared a photo to his Instagram story of Giordano in front of the Flames’ bench, saying, “Thanks for everything, captain!”

Giordano himself poked fun that he signed with the Flames as an undrafted free agent back in 2005-06.

"This is the first time in my career that I've ever been drafted, so thank you to the Kraken and I'm excited to be here!" Welcome to Seattle, Mark Giordano! 🤗#SeattleDraft | #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/WaDVwgp1lW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 22, 2021

Flames fans also thanked Giordano through the #ThankYouGio hashtag.

#ThankYouGio Thank you for all the years of hard work, dedication and community service to the Flames and the City of Calgary. Calgary is a better place because of Mark Giordano. Best of luck to him and his family. pic.twitter.com/aVgi76QxLO — Ring of Fire CGY (@RingOfFireCGY) July 21, 2021

In honour of Mark Giordano, let’s get #ThankYouGio trending on Twitter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yb9hF1OB3c — James Johnson 🔥 (@JamesJohnsonYYC) July 21, 2021

Amid all the Mark Giordano tributes today, this part needs to be said: He was given one of the toughest jobs in Flames history in being asked to replace Jarome Iginla as captain. He absolutely nailed it. On the ice and off. Put #5 in the rafters.#ThankYouGio — Sammy Hudes (@SammyHudes) July 21, 2021