Heartbroken Flames fans react to seeing Giordano in Seattle Kraken jersey

|
Jul 22 2021, 8:55 am
Sportsnet

Flames fans weren’t the only ones cringing when they saw Mark Giordano in a Seattle Kraken uniform.

Calgary forward Johnny Gaudreau posted a series of photos to social media reacting to Giordano being picked up by the Kraken in the NHL expansion draft.

Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk shared a photo to his Instagram story of Giordano in front of the Flames’ bench, saying, “Thanks for everything, captain!”

Giordano himself poked fun that he signed with the Flames as an undrafted free agent back in 2005-06.

Flames fans also thanked Giordano through the #ThankYouGio hashtag.

“He was over 17 years of unimpeachable mileage, the consummate pro,” a team release about Giordano being claimed read. “Gracious, humble and the ultimate ambassador for city and franchise. Tonight, he leaves as one of the greatest, ever, to wear the Flaming C.”

“The last 24 hours have been very difficult, very emotional,” said General Manager Brad Treliving.  “We don’t have enough time to talk about what Mark Giordano means and has meant to not only this team but to our community, his teammates, the fans, myself personally and those that have been around him.

“He’s been a tremendous leader, a tremendous person. I’ve said on countless occasions that he, to me, was the moral compass of this team for a long time,” Treliving added.

