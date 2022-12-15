How much money each Flames player has earned per point this season

It hasn’t been an overly productive season for the Calgary Flames through the opening 30 games of the 2022-23 season.

The Flames awoke Thursday in dire straights, sitting fifth in the Pacific Division with just 32 points by way of a 13-11-6 record — a far cry from their division-leading pace set a year ago.

What’s not helping is a quick-drying offence that has seen the Calgary club nearing the bottom third of the NHL in goals-per-game, netting 2.97 per outing after denting the twine 89 times through what amounts to the first 37% of the season.

Low numbers despite being top-five in shots generated on opposing nets.

And a far cry from the pace they set last season where, with the likes of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, the Flames found themselves more in the middle of the pack with 96 snipes through the same number of contests.

Points, both individually and in the standings, have been hard to come by.

They’ve been expensive, too.

For example, no player’s production has been more expensive than that of Chris Tanev, whose points per 60 minutes of 0.63 versus his $4.5 million salary equates to an expensive spend. A unanimous argument, however, is easily made for Tanev’s value extending well beyond production.

The same can be said for the majority of Calgary’s defence.

But more than a few forwards — Milan Lucic, Blake Coleman, and Andrew Mangiapane, for example — haven’t quite found their stride when it comes to points per pay.

Lucic, who is still being partially paid by the Edmonton Oilers, has no goals and five points in 27 games this season, and has scratched the past three straight, but clocks in at a cap hit north of $5 million. Mangiapane, kicking off a three-year pact at the tune of $5.8 million, has just seven goals and seven assists in 30 games after netting 35 snipes a season ago. Coleman, who has bounced between the third and fourth lines, has five goals and 12 points, and a cap hit of $4.9 million.

At the other end, few non entry-level contracts in the NHL have been as big a steal as Adam Ruzicka. Ruzicka, who failed to earn a regular spot in the lineup until the first week of November, has exploded for 17 points in his past 19 games and costs the Flames just a little north of league minimum yet paces the club in points-per-60 at 3.74.

Brett Ritchie, who makes slightly less than Ruzicka, leads the team in goals-per-60 at 1.34. Not surprisingly, the fourth-liner, who has suited up in 24 of 30 contests, has been one of the team’s best scoring bargains.

Newcomer Jonathan Huberdeau, whose eight-year, $84 million contract starts next season, hasn’t produced to the tune of his 85-assist, 115-point campaign with the Florida Panthers last season, and finds himself nearer the bottom of the pack than the top with 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 27 games. His cost-per-goal, while factoring in ice time, slots seventh. His point totals, however, bump him more to the middle of the back based on the fact he’s the 11th-most used member of the Flames in terms of ice time.

Fellow Flames freshman Nazem Kadri has been more productive, netting 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in the third-most ice time amongst forwards. Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract to join the Flames this summer.

Here’s a full look at the Flames’ cost-per-point this season:

Salary information courtesy CapFriendly. Other data via MoneyPuck.