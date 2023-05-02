Flames player pulled trade demand after Darryl Sutter got fired: report

It seems that firing Darryl Sutter has already made life easier for the Calgary Flames’ next general manager.

It’s no secret that Sutter was at odds with many of his players this season.

In a recent interview with Montreal radio station BPM Sports, Flames star Jonathan Huberdeau confirmed that he didn’t see eye-to-eye with Sutter. “You’re supposed to put your players in a position to succeed and I think this season he didn’t do that,” Huberdeau said of the ex-Flames head coach.

A report from Elliotte Friedman in March stated that Nazem Kadri had been “very vocal” about how the Flames were being run.

We don’t know if Huberdeau or Kadri requested a trade out of Calgary, but somebody did, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. Seravalli said in an interview on Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver Tuesday morning that a Flames player “rescinded” his trade demand after Sutter was fired.

“I spoke to a couple of agents that are involved close to the situation yesterday, and one said that their… trade demand has been rescinded,” Seravalli told hosts Mike Halford and Jason Brough.

Clearly, the Flames would like to change the trend of star players wanting out of Calgary, following the departures of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk last summer.

Milan Lucic, Nick Ritchie, Trevor Lewis, Troy Stecher, and Michael Stone are all pending unrestricted free agents. The Flames will be able to sign contract extensions this summer for a number of notable players that are pending UFAs in 2024, including Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Noah Hanifin, and Chris Tanev.

The Flames need to hire a new head coach, but they also still need a general manager, following the departure of Brad Treliving. President of hockey operations Don Maloney confirmed on Monday that the new GM will be tasked with picking the coach.