Flames announce new jersey numbers for three players

The 2023-24 NHL season is coming up quickly, and for a few Calgary Flames players, that means that it’s time to pick a new number.

There weren’t many changes on the Flames roster from last season, as General Manager Craig Conroy appears to be okay being patient. One move he did make, however, was trading Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich.

Sharangovich wore No. 17 with the Devils and will continue to do so with the Flames. That jersey number was vacant after Milan Lucic’s offseason departure to the Boston Bruins.

Another move the Flames made this offseason was signing defenceman Jordan Oesterle to a one-year, $925,000 deal. The 31-year-old will continue to wear the same No. 82 he wore over the past two seasons as a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

Last but not least is Jakob Pelletier, who played in 24 games with the Flames last season, wearing No. 49. The 22-year-old has elected to change things up and will be going with No. 22 moving forward.

This adds to what is already an exciting time for these three players as well as the fan base. Flames fans are eager to see what Sharangovich can do with the change in scenery, as the 25-year-old flashed a ton of skill during his time with the Devils but struggled with consistency. His 24-goal, 46-point 2021-22 season serve as career highs.

As for Pelletier, Flames fans have been eager to see him get an opportunity since being selected 26th overall in the 2019 draft and were able to get that last season. He had three goals and seven points during his showing and should be in store for a much bigger role this year.

Oesterle isn’t as exciting of a player heading into the 2023-24 campaign, as he is more of a depth defender. That said, he helps round out what is a very solid blue line in Calgary and is more than capable of stepping up and playing bigger minutes if anyone runs into injury trouble.