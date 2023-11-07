Flames place depth forward on waivers while welcoming back Ruzicka

The Calgary Flames have placed forward Dryden Hunt on waivers.

The Flames acquired Hunt in a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2023 trade deadline that saw Radim Zohorna go the other way. The 27-year-old spent the remainder of the season in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers, where he scored five goals and 15 points in 17 games. He also suited up for nine playoff outings, where he had three goals and six points.

Hunt was able to impress Ryan Huska and the rest of the Flames’ coaching staff in training camp this fall and earned a spot on the opening night roster as a result. He struggled to get into the lineup, however, and failed to make much of an impact when he did suit up, going pointless in four outings.

The reasoning for this move is likely due to the health of Adam Ruzicka, who is expected to be back in the lineup tonight after missing the past four games due to a shoulder injury sustained on October 24th in a game versus the New York Rangers.

Prior to being injured, Ruzicka was having himself a solid start to the season with two goals and four points through seven games. The 6-foot-4 forward has struggled with consistency through his 82-game career, but has at times been able to provide this Flames team with some solid secondary scoring. If he can continue to play how he had prior to being injured, his return could prove to be a significant one.

Based on line combinations as given out by Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinberg, Ruzicka is expected to centre the Flames’ fourth line tonight with A.J. Greer and Walker Duehr on his wings.

The Flames are preparing to take on the Nashville Predators this evening beginning at 7:00 pm MT. Despite their slow start to the season, they are carrying some momentum into this one thanks to a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.