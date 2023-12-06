If the Calgary Flames choose to move their three valued pending UFAs — Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, and Chris Tanev — they will have plenty of suitors.

There has been talk all season long that the Flames are looking to sell some of their highly sought-after UFAs at or prior to the trade deadline, and that still appears to be their number one goal. While a different scenario due to a trade request, the Flames did sell the first of their pending UFAs in Nikita Zadorov this past week, as they sent him to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for two draft picks.

While no other moves have been made just yet, the market appears to be heating up. On Wednesday afternoon, NHL insider Kevin Weekes shared a long list of teams who are expressing interest in the Flames’ pending UFAs.

“Chris Tanev is drawing a lot of interest in the market,” Weekes began. “Interested suitors include but are not limited to the New Jersey Devils [and] the Dallas Stars. He’s a stay-at-home defenceman, very dependable, blocks shots.”

As for Hanifin, Weekes didn’t name any specific teams but said there is plenty of interest in the 26-year-old. Lindholm, meanwhile, is being strongly targeted by the Boston Bruins, who, as mentioned by Weekes, have been looking to improve down the middle of the ice due to the losses of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.



What makes this all so interesting is that with these three players, the Flames themselves are a pretty good team. They were able to ramp things up in November after a slow start to the season and are currently just two points shy of a wild-card spot. Nevertheless, it appears they are still leaning towards selling, though they are in no rush to do so.