The Calgary Flames may very well continue selling ahead of the trade deadline, but any chance of a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs could prove difficult.

Prior to the Flames trading Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks, there were reports that the Leafs were very interested. The belief was that they were unable to pull the trigger on a move due to cap constraints, but there may have also been some hesitancy on behalf of Flames owner Murray Edwards.

In a recent article published by the Ottawa Sun, Bruce Garrioch explains that based on what he has heard from a league executive, Edwards is in “no hurry” to help out the Leafs, and, more importantly, former Flames general manager (GM) Brad Treliving.

“The belief among league executives is Flames owner Murray Edwards is in no hurry to help Treliving and the Leafs,” Garrioch wrote. “The two sides couldn’t get the package deal with Zadorov done and the sense is, if Toronto really wants Tanev, the club has to be willing to pay.”

Edwards first became a co-owner of the Flames in 1994 and continued in that role through Treliving’s nine seasons as the organization’s GM. There hasn’t been any reported bad blood between the two, though Treliving’s decision to leave Calgary and join the Leafs this offseason may have irked Edwards.

The Leafs’ desire to land a blueliner is well-noted and will have increased even further with today’s news that John Klingberg will be out for the season. The Flames do have two pending UFA defencemen that they are strongly considering moving in Tanev and Noah Hanifin, but based on this report, the price the Leafs may have to pay could prove to be too big for them to land either.