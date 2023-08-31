Flames' pending UFAs: Who stays and who goes

If you had asked Calgary Flames fans back in June, they would have thought that Craig Conroy would have done more at this point as the team’s general manager.

Heading into the offseason with eight pending UFAs, the expectation was that the majority would either be signed or traded by this point in the year, giving an indication as to which direction the franchise is headed. Instead, only one of those players has been dealt — Tyler Toffoli, who was shipped to the New Jersey Devils in late June.

This may be a part of the plan for the Flames brass, though it feels more like they simply aren’t receiving the trade offers they had hoped for. As of now, seven returning players on the roster are set to become UFAs next summer. Here is a look at which ones are likely to stay and which are likely to end up elsewhere.

*Note: Jordan Oesterle was not included in this list as he was signed to a one-year deal this offseason.

Staying

Elias Lindholm

Earlier in the offseason, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Elias Lindholm would be dealt. The 28-year-old didn’t sound eager when asked about signing an extension at the end of last year’s regular season, fueling speculation that he would be traded in a matter of time. However, with changes made to the Flames’ coaching staff, he is seemingly more willing to the thought of an extension.

Though some fans are hoping for a rebuild and believe moving Lindholm would help bring back some great future pieces, Flames ownership seems to be completely against that idea. On top of that, teams are well aware of how hard it is to get a number-one centreman in the NHL, as players of Lindholm’s calibre don’t grow on trees. They want to remain competitive and to do so, they will need to keep him around. It could result in an overpayment, but it seems more likely than not that he will remain a Flame past this season.

Nikita Zadorov

While keeping top-tier players such as Lindholm around is important, so is retaining players who seem to like where they are at. That is the case for Nikita Zadorov, who chose to sign a two-year extension with the Flames last summer and has often voiced his satisfaction with the city and organization.

Zadorov isn’t a player any team would build their team around, but is a very competent top-six defender who brings a much-needed physical element to this Flames group. He would be a very reasonable player to sign to another extension, given that he is just 28 years old and shouldn’t cost a ton.

Oliver Kylington

Given that he missed the entire 2022-23 season due to personal matters, it is tough to say whether or not Oliver Kylington will get an extension. This is a player the organization was very excited about prior to last season beginning, as he had a big coming out party in 2021-22, where he established himself as an everyday NHL defenceman with plenty of skill.

At his best, Kylington is an ideal defenceman in today’s NHL as he is not only skilled but also skates as well as anybody. With the Flames attempting to retool on the fly, re-signing the 26-year-old makes plenty of sense if he can pick up where he left off. That said, missing an entire year of hockey isn’t easy and makes him a bit of a question mark.

Leaving

Mikael Backlund

Mikael Backlund has given the Flames everything he has throughout his 13-year NHL career. The 34-year-old has always done whatever is asked of him, has led by example, and has continued to deliver extremely consistent two-way play. Now, for the first time in his career, he appears to be looking out for himself.

After the 2022-23 season ended, Backlund, like Lindholm, also expressed hesitancy in signing an extension. He has said more recently that he wants to wait and see how the season plays out, but has made it clear that he wants an opportunity to win. He certainly deserves that chance, though it will likely result in him moving on from the only NHL organization he has ever known.

Noah Hanifin

While the majority of players on this list are estimated guesses, it is all but a guarantee that Noah Hanifin is on a different team next season, and perhaps even dealt elsewhere ahead of the trade deadline. The 26-year-old has informed management that he doesn’t intend to re-sign and reportedly wants to ink a deal with a team south of the border.

Given that the offseason is nearly over, it seems likely that Hanifin will begin the 2023-24 campaign with the Flames. The hope is that he can play some of his best hockey to help up his value for a trade, though regardless of his performance, it seems likely that he will be moved at some point. Unless a change in heart is had, a trade is the ideal solution here, as letting a top-four defenceman like Hanifin walk for nothing wouldn’t be very good business by the Flames.

Chris Tanev

Though there were concerns when the Flames signed Chris Tanev to a four-year deal due to his age and past injury troubles, he has proven to be an excellent addition. The 33-year-old remains a superb shutdown defenceman and is willing to put his body on the line each and every night to get his team the win.

Given that he is still undoubtedly a top-four NHL defenceman, Tanev will likely be able to command another fairly lucrative new contract. While he would be a great addition for a team looking to contend, the Flames aren’t that, and signing a defenceman who will be 34 in August to an extension makes little sense for them.

Dennis Gilbert

Dennis Gilbert was signed as a depth defenceman last offseason and provided just that, suiting up for 23 games with the Flames and an additional 26 with the Calgary Wranglers. The 26-year-old does have an outside shot at earning an opening night spot with the big club if he has a good training camp, but will more likely be re-assigned to the AHL and called up when injuries occur.

As he still hopes to find a regular role in the NHL, Gilbert will likely look to sign elsewhere next season to try and earn that opportunity. There is also a chance he instead looks to sign overseas and command more money. Regardless of his decision, it doesn’t seem very likely that he will be back in the Flames organization next year.