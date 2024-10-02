How to stream tonight's Flames-Jets game for FREE

The Calgary Flames will be back in action tonight as they are set to play in their seventh preseason outing.

The Flames, who have put up an impressive 5-0-1 record so far in exhibition play, are on the road to face the Winnipeg Jets tonight. They have played in just four preseason games thus far, putting up a 1-2-1 record.

As with the vast majority of exhibition play, tonight’s game will not be televised, though that doesn’t mean fans can’t tune in. The game will be available for free on the Flames’ official website. Those wanting to listen to the broadcast can do so by tuning into Sportsnet 960.

The Flames will have several players in their lineup tonight who are battling for a spot on the opening night roster. Up front will see players in Dryden Hunt, Jakob Pelletier, Matt Coronato, Adam Klapka, Walker Duehr, and Cole Schwindt, who will all be given an opportunity to prove to Ryan Huska that they are worthy of earning a spot.

There are plenty on the back end looking to make an impression, including Tyson Barrie, Jarred Tinordi, and prospect Hunter Brzustewicz. Meanwhile, Dustin Wolf will be given the start, with Devin Cooley backing him up.

Here are rosters for tonight’s preseason game in Winnipeg. Dustin Wolf expected to get the start in net.#Flames and Jets at 6 pm. No morning skate, so lines and pairings at warmup. pic.twitter.com/ebQNQLiUn8 — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) October 2, 2024

One player noticeably absent from the lineup is Samuel Honzek, who, despite being just 19 years old, has given himself a strong opportunity to earn a roster spot with seven points through five preseason games.

Another intriguing storyline is that tonight’s game will mark Kevin Bahl’s first in a Flames sweater. The 24-year-old, who was part of the package acquired in the Jacob Markstrom trade, was dealing with a minor injury earlier in camp.

Puck drop in tonight’s outing is set for 6 pm MT.