Oilers are getting rid of their navy jerseys — but not quite yet

It seems like we haven’t quite seen the last of the Edmonton Oilers’ navy uniforms.

With each new season comes the possibility of uniform tweaks, but a staple of the team’s last four years is sticking around for one final go.

As per Edmonton Sports Talk host Tom Gazzola, the team will be wearing their dark blue alternate uniforms for “one last season,” implying that perhaps the Oilers will be parting ways with them after this year.

The navy alternates will also be worn for one last season. (Not the reverse retros) https://t.co/yyoVgGX0Dz — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) September 25, 2023

Gazzola had also previously reported on the team’s helmet sponsor for home games this season, government-run online casino and gambling site PlayAlberta.

The navy blue jerseys first made their debut in the 2019-20 season, and were worn exclusively for home games in the 2021-22 playoffs, where the team advanced to the Western Conference Finals before falling to the Colorado Avalanche.

It’s one of the most unique uniforms in Oilers history, but it appears that the honeymoon period with them has worn off.

Many fans weren’t quite happy with the news of them sticking around:

Ugh, was hoping we’d seen the last of the navy alternates. — Baptism By Oil (@BaptismByOil) September 25, 2023

Awful. I was so happy when it sounded like they were done with those — Marcel Schoenhardt (@mschoenhardt) September 25, 2023

Pain 😔 — Ryley (@RyleyKabyn) September 25, 2023

Plans haven’t been announced yet for any Reverse Retro alternate jerseys for the upcoming season, although Oilers fans will soon be introduced to the team’s Heritage Classic look ahead of the team’s outdoor game against the Calgary Flames on October 29.

But no matter what, all 32 teams will get at least slightly tweaked uniforms for next year: it’s the final year of the Adidas contract with the NHL that began in 2017-18, with Fanatics set to take over as the league’s full-time jersey supplier starting in 2024-25.