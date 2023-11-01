Flames filling entire Saddledome section with people named "Mike" tonight

You may have noticed the advertisements calling all Mikes around the city as of late in anticipation of tonight’s Calgary Flames game, but had little idea as to why.

As it turns out, this was an intentionally mysterious ad put together by the Flames and Mike’s Hard Lemonade for tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars, one being dubbed the “I Am Mike” event.

Daily Hive was able to reach out and chat with Mike’s Hard Lemonade about the event, and learned that it is aiming to have Section 105 at the Saddledome, Mike’s Cheering Section, filled with individuals named Michael, Michelle, Miguel, Mick, etc. All these lucky selected individuals will not only get to watch the game but will have the opportunity to meet Mike Vernon in person. The soon-to-be Hall of Fame goaltender seems to be quite excited about the idea.

“This is such a great campaign, so much fun and I am so happy to be a part of it,” Vernon said. “I hope it catches on. What a fun way to connect and highlight all the Mikes out there! Looking forward to the game on Wednesday!”

Whether you’re in attendance at the Saddledome or watching the game from home, getting a look at Section 105 will be a must. There will be a ton of Mike’s, including Vernon himself, doing everything they can to help lift the Flames to their third win of the season.

This entire night was organized by the Flames to congratulate Vernon, who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, November 13. The 60-year-old finally got the call for the outstanding honour and will be inducted alongside other legends of the game, including Pierre Turgeon, Ken Hitchcock, Henrik Lundqvist, Pierre Lacroix, Carolina Ouellette, and Tom Barrasso.